Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 4,650.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Lumina Gold Stock Performance

Shares of LMGDF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 22,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,638. Lumina Gold has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Lumina Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

