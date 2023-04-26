Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Down 5.3%

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.91 and last traded at $8.92. 699,149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,617,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MGNI shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Magnite to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.22.

Get Magnite alerts:

Magnite Trading Down 2.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.00 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 21.4% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Magnite by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 79,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 14,583 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Magnite by 261.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,046,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,583,000 after purchasing an additional 756,961 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magnite during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnite by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magnite

(Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.