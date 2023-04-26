Man Group (LON:EMG) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.37) price target on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Man Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 291 ($3.63).

Get Man Group alerts:

Man Group Stock Performance

Shares of EMG traded up GBX 5.40 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 222.40 ($2.78). 2,675,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,743,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 241.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 230.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 617.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.84. Man Group has a 12 month low of GBX 202.90 ($2.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 293.80 ($3.67).

Insider Buying and Selling

Man Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Antoine Forterre sold 71,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 286 ($3.57), for a total transaction of £204,000.94 ($254,778.24). 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Man Group Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.