Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $160.00. The company traded as high as $175.00 and last traded at $171.57, with a volume of 108701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.68.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $143,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,464,667.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Manhattan Associates news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $143,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,464,667.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $6,147,339.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,877,064.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 12.2 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 11.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 817,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 84.10 and a beta of 1.58.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.30. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 60.63%. The company had revenue of $198.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

