Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.85-2.91 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $856-864 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $829.86 million.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 10.6 %

MANH stock traded up $16.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.85. 283,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,031. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $106.02 and a twelve month high of $175.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 84.10 and a beta of 1.58.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.30. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 60.63%. The business had revenue of $198.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

Several research firms have recently commented on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $6,147,339.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,877,064.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Manhattan Associates news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $143,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,464,667.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $6,147,339.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,422 shares in the company, valued at $29,877,064.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Manhattan Associates

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 2,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

