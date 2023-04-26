Manifold Finance Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $921,399.61 (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded up 15.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Manifold Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $25.03 or 0.00089661 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Manifold Finance has a market capitalization of $133.07 million and approximately $921,399.61 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Manifold Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Manifold Finance Profile

Manifold Finance was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.

YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:

Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

Buying and Selling Manifold Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manifold Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manifold Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manifold Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Manifold Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manifold Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.