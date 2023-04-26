Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%.

Marathon Oil has increased its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Marathon Oil has a dividend payout ratio of 10.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Marathon Oil to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.3%.

MRO stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.29. 10,712,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,666,119. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.39. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 76.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 50.0% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 41.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.76.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

