MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 34.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS.

MarketAxess Stock Down 1.5 %

MKTX stock traded down $4.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $311.18. 117,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,112. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $217.44 and a twelve month high of $399.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.91.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded MarketAxess from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.30.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,567,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,567,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total value of $348,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,456.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,854 shares of company stock worth $659,844. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,499,000 after acquiring an additional 25,208 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,071,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,691,000 after acquiring an additional 19,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in MarketAxess by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MarketAxess by 4.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,207,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,959,000 after acquiring an additional 46,109 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 4.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,329,000 after acquiring an additional 34,068 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarketAxess

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.