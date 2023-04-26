Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MAT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Mattel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Mattel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mattel presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Mattel Price Performance

Shares of Mattel stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,237,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,089. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Mattel has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of Mattel

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). Mattel had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Mattel by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Mattel by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Mattel by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Mattel by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 93,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Mattel by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.

Featured Stories

