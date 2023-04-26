Mattern Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,939 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,200.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 59.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,418. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.04 and a 12 month high of $104.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.33 and a 200 day moving average of $97.66.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.