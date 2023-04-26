Mattern Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,450 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 181.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 30,800 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $756,756.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,756. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 30,800 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $756,756.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,756. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,639.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

NYCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. DA Davidson raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.54.

New York Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,599,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,218,053. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $11.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.98.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.71 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.79%. Analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.