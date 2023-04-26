Mattern Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,165 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 1.5% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in McDonald’s by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 59.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $290.30. 577,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,683,326. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.32. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $228.34 and a 52-week high of $295.00.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.81%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.45.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

