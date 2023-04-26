Mattern Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,717 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) by 115.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSD. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 9,119.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,375,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,357 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 849.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 542.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,652. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.26. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $45.17 and a one year high of $47.77.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

