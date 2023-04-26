Mattern Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ET. FAS Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 20,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 0.3% in the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 303,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 24,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 5.6% in the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.5% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 62,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ET. Raymond James lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,339,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at $739,363,196.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.47. 1,255,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,247,750. The stock has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $13.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.39.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.81 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

