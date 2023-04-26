Mattern Wealth Management LLC Sells 254 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $428,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.36. 46,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,221. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $116.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.67 and a 200 day moving average of $103.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

