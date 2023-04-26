Mattern Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,415 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.45.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,542,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,891,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $121.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day moving average of $28.53. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $47.27.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

