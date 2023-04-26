Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.14

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 36076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.77.
About Mawson Infrastructure Group
Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
