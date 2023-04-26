MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXLGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MXL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

MaxLinear stock opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65. MaxLinear has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $53.65.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXLGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $290.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $4,723,558.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,741.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 24.4% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 11.5% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 14.8% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

