Maytus Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Maytus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,000. Booking comprises about 2.0% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Booking by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 372,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,263,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $452,154,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 253,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,669,000 after buying an additional 16,409 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,828,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Booking by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 163,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,220,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKNG traded down $16.32 on Wednesday, reaching $2,628.70. 129,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,829. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,555.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,235.08. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,721.85. The company has a market cap of $98.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BKNG. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,585.00 to $2,911.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,708.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $110,542.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 609 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $1,447,583.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,604 shares in the company, valued at $41,069,259.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $110,542.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,355 shares of company stock worth $6,005,408 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

