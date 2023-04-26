Maytus Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 17,000 NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 549.3% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 59,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetEase stock traded up $1.72 on Wednesday, hitting $86.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,121. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $108.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $56.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.50.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.24). NetEase had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NTES shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

