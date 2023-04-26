Maytus Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Maytus Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 6.3% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 6,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 6,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 67,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,326,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 649,189 shares of company stock valued at $240,317,705 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $369.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,749. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $390.00. The company has a market capitalization of $352.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $360.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.70.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.44.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

