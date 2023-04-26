Maytus Capital Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Maytus Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. GitLab makes up approximately 1.5% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GitLab were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 724.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the third quarter valued at $532,000. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 71.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in GitLab by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 253,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,989,000 after buying an additional 21,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in GitLab by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GitLab alerts:

Insider Activity

In other GitLab news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $134,511.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 851,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,371,615.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $134,511.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 851,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,371,615.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GitLab Trading Up 5.7 %

GTLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on GitLab from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.38. 845,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,573,118. GitLab Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $70.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.83.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 40.61%. The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.