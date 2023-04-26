Maytus Capital Management LLC Has $830,000 Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Maytus Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Match Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Match Group by 38.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Match Group by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MTCH traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $33.96. 1,540,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,095,756. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average of $43.13. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.14 and a 12 month high of $87.46.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. The company had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Oppenheimer cut Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Match Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.38.

In other news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $293,429.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

