Maytus Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.28 Million Investment in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Maytus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,000. Amphenol makes up approximately 2.6% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Amphenol by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after purchasing an additional 95,613 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $245,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at $79,057,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,057,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of APH stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,893,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,129. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $82.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APH. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.10.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

See Also

