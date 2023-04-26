McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given New $284.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $262.00 to $284.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MCD. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $290.10. 705,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.32. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $228.34 and a 1-year high of $295.00.

Insider Activity

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.