Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP) Short Interest Update

Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 76.7% from the March 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Medallion Bank Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MBNKP traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105. Medallion Bank has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $28.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.83.

Medallion Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%.

Medallion Bank Company Profile

Medallion Bank operates as an industrial bank in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, and Other. It provides consumer loans to purchase recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers. The company also offers financing for windows, siding, and roof replacement; and swimming pool and other home improvement projects.

