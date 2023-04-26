Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Trimmed by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 93.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,161 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,573.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,306 shares of company stock valued at $17,162,278. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $116.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.05 and a 52-week high of $116.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.65.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.