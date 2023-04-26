Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.83-2.93 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.217-1.229 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.

NASDAQ MMSI traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.67. 228,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,441. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $50.46 and a 52-week high of $79.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 60.09, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.14 and its 200-day moving average is $69.81.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMSI has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.33.

In other news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $104,062.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,016,881.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $71,610.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $104,062.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,069 shares in the company, valued at $71,016,881.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,068 shares of company stock worth $4,341,157. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 95.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

