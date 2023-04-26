Metahero Self Reported Market Cap Tops $31.00 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Metahero has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Metahero has a total market cap of $31.00 million and $1.17 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Metahero

HERO is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

