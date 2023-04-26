Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Reaches $3.13

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for $3.13 or 0.00011045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $51.79 million and approximately $350,211.21 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003535 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000711 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,798,824 coins and its circulating supply is 16,569,053 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,792,844 with 16,567,068 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 3.06872813 USD and is down -4.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $187,146.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars.

