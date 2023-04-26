Metrics Income Opportunities Trust to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:MOT)

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust (ASX:MOT – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, April 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Sunday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metrics Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.