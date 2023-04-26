Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS.

Microsoft Trading Up 8.3 %

Microsoft stock traded up $22.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.30. The stock had a trading volume of 35,948,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,236,477. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $298.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.15.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,849,879 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,362,198,000 after purchasing an additional 206,175 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 85,037 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,393,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 73,861 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,713,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,898,000. Finally, Castellan Group lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Castellan Group now owns 17,918 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Cowen cut their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $347.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.88.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.