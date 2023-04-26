Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Increased to $330.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $300.00 to $330.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software giant’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MSFT. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Microsoft from $295.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.88.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $20.44 on Wednesday, hitting $295.86. The stock had a trading volume of 24,222,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,050,943. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $271.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.15. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $297.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $147,714,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,824,173,000 after buying an additional 1,951,554 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after buying an additional 556,020 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after buying an additional 150,053,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,731,177 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $34,172,705,000 after buying an additional 3,268,917 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

