Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $320.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $270.00 to $320.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.19% from the company’s previous close.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Monday. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Microsoft from $315.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.93.

Shares of MSFT opened at $275.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $271.17 and a 200 day moving average of $252.15. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $294.18.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

