Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $340.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MSFT. Raymond James upped their target price on Microsoft from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.93.

Microsoft Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $275.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $271.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $294.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

