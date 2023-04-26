Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.93-9.29 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.18-2.34 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an equal weight rating and a $156.50 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.82.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $147.40. The stock had a trading volume of 688,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,280. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $138.68 and a 1 year high of $207.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 31.51%. The firm had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $72,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $543,026,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,687,000 after acquiring an additional 856,331 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after acquiring an additional 585,804 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,382.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,518,000 after acquiring an additional 387,300 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,523,000 after acquiring an additional 365,978 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.