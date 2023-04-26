Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 7,800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Midwest Energy Emissions Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MEEC traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.46. 43,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,226. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.99 million, a PE ratio of -45.61 and a beta of 1.15.
Midwest Energy Emissions Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Midwest Energy Emissions (MEEC)
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
- Why Do Tech Stocks Go Down When Interest Rates Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.