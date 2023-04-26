Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 7,800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Midwest Energy Emissions Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MEEC traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.46. 43,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,226. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.99 million, a PE ratio of -45.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Midwest Energy Emissions Company Profile

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is an environmental services and technology company, which engages in the development of mercury emission control technologies. It delivers patented and proprietary solutions to the global coal-power industry to remove mercury from power plant emissions. The company was founded by Richard A.

