Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 460 ($5.74) and last traded at GBX 460 ($5.74). 94,304 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 295,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 467 ($5.83).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($9.74) price objective on shares of Midwich Group in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.
Midwich Group Stock Down 1.5 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 486.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 472.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £419.47 million, a P/E ratio of 2,875.00 and a beta of 0.76.
Midwich Group Increases Dividend
Midwich Group Company Profile
Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, broadcast, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.
Featured Articles
- United Parcel Service Delivers A Warning To The Market
- Pulte Homes Is Hosting The Better, More Profitable Open House
- Virios Therapeutics Up 75% on Fibromyalgia Phase 3 Proposal
- A Top Is In For McDonald’s Corporation Stock
- Strong Demand Makes Cleveland-Cliffs an Undervalued Mid-Cap
Receive News & Ratings for Midwich Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwich Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.