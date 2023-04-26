Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 460 ($5.74) and last traded at GBX 460 ($5.74). 94,304 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 295,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 467 ($5.83).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($9.74) price objective on shares of Midwich Group in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Midwich Group alerts:

Midwich Group Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 486.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 472.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £419.47 million, a P/E ratio of 2,875.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Midwich Group Increases Dividend

Midwich Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a GBX 10.50 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Midwich Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. Midwich Group’s payout ratio is currently 9,375.00%.

(Get Rating)

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, broadcast, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Midwich Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwich Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.