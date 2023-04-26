Milestone Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $488,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,822,000 after acquiring an additional 703,770 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,536,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6,281.7% in the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 526,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,425,000 after acquiring an additional 517,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 259.0% in the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 704,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,472,000 after acquiring an additional 508,490 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BATS:FLOT traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $50.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,947,628 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.40 and its 200 day moving average is $50.34. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

