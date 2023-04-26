Milestone Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY stock traded down $8.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $376.11. 1,685,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,059,534. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.77, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.89. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $280.59 and a 12-month high of $390.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.84.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

