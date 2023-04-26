Milestone Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,890 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Milestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $409.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,587,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,199,771. The firm has a market cap of $307.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $434.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $404.29 and its 200 day moving average is $396.49.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

