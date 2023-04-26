Milestone Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 276,559 First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 276,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,494,000. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up approximately 9.8% of Milestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.73. 599,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,918. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.26 and a 12-month high of $59.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.58.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.208 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

