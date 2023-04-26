Milestone Asset Management LLC Takes Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Surevest LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 168.9% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKK stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,002,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,607,971. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.04. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $53.86.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

