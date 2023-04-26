Milestone Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on META shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.39.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,255 shares of company stock valued at $12,435,622 in the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of META stock traded up $4.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.33. The company had a trading volume of 13,390,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,339,186. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.98. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $224.30. The stock has a market cap of $550.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.