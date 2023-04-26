Mirror Protocol (MIR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.01 Million

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.01 million and $1.24 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0773 or 0.00000272 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.01 or 0.00337806 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Token Profile

Mirror Protocol launched on December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mirror Protocol is mirror.finance.

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Mirror Protocol is a decentralized platform for creating and trading synthetic assets that track the price of real-world assets. It was created by a team of developers led by Do Kwon, the CEO of Terraform Labs. Mirror Protocol is primarily used for trading synthetic assets on its platform, allowing users to gain exposure to real-world assets without actually owning them. The platform also allows users to participate in governance and liquidity provision by staking MIR tokens.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

