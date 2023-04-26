Mirror Protocol (MIR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.03 Million

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. Over the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $6.03 million and $1.17 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0776 or 0.00000260 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. The official website for Mirror Protocol is mirror.finance. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Mirror Protocol is a decentralized platform for creating and trading synthetic assets that track the price of real-world assets. It was created by a team of developers led by Do Kwon, the CEO of Terraform Labs. Mirror Protocol is primarily used for trading synthetic assets on its platform, allowing users to gain exposure to real-world assets without actually owning them. The platform also allows users to participate in governance and liquidity provision by staking MIR tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

