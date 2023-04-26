Mkango Resources (CVE:MKA) Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Mkango Resources Ltd. (CVE:MKA – Get Rating) were up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 834 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 10,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Mkango Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$46.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.22.

Insider Transactions at Mkango Resources

In other news, Director William Drummond Dawes acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$51,000.00. Company insiders own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

About Mkango Resources

Mkango Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, tantalum, niobium, zircon, nickel, cobalt, rutile, graphite, and gold ores. The company's flagship project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license located in southeast Malawi.

