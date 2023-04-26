Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $20.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $356.17.

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded down $3.71 on Wednesday, hitting $275.57. 481,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,336. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.22. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $249.78 and a 1-year high of $374.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.67.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 36.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2,992.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 18.8% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

