Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Trading Up 6.2%

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) rose 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.27 and last traded at $10.18. Approximately 36,195 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 25,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Mondee from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Mondee Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average is $10.22.

Institutional Trading of Mondee

Mondee ( NASDAQ:MOND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $39.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.77 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondee Holdings, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondee during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Mondee during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondee by 6.9% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 278,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 17,882 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondee during the third quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondee during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Mondee Company Profile

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

See Also

