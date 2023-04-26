Moody’s Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Moody’s has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Moody’s has a dividend payout ratio of 27.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Moody’s to earn $11.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

Moody’s stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $304.92. 985,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,288. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.83. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $335.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $2,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,443,405. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Moody’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.80.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

